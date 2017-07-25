Cargo begins vending machine for ride-sharing vehicles

NEW YORK — Tech startup Cargo is turning cabs and ride-sharing cars into mobile shops that could lead to receiving a vending machine snack during an Uber ride.

Drivers sign up for the service online, then Cargo sends a custom display case loaded with snacks and essentials.

Customers can purchase items using a mobile payment option, and the driver is alerted by a linked phone application and hands over the goods.

Drivers get 50 cents for each sale.

Cargo is operating only in New York, Chicago and Boston, but chances are it will come other cities soon.