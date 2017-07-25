Boulder police investigate assault of possible transient near CU campus

BOULDER, Colo. — Detectives were investigating a report of an aggravated assault of a possible transient near the University of Colorado campus on Tuesday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.

The CU Boulder Police Department was called just off campus at 27th Way and Baseline Road about 2:30 a.m.

The Boulder Police Department is investigating the incident and did not have any suspect information.

Baseline on-ramp to US 36 closed. #Boulder PD won't tell me what they are investigating, but there is a pool of what appears to be blood pic.twitter.com/32dJTOOmZA — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) July 25, 2017

ALERT: #Boulder crime scene investigation shuts down U.S. 36 on-ramp from Baseline Road https://t.co/JDK0c2nNe6 pic.twitter.com/OfdJqV4E24 — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) July 25, 2017

The Baseline on-ramp to U.S. 36 was closed for the investigation.

Police did not say what if any injuries the person might have suffered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.