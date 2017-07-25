Bear in Crested Butte gets locked inside vehicle, destroys it

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — A Crested Butte man needs a lot of repair work done on his vehicle after a bear got stuck inside.

Lawson Yow said a bear broke into his Honda Element sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning.

He said the bear opened the car door, slipped in and locked the doors. Since Yow parks on an incline, he speculates the car door closed after the bear got in, trapping the animal inside.

Yow was at work as a bartender at the time, but a neighbor called police while he was at work.

“He was trapped and scared and freaked out in there for an hour,” Yow said.

When police arrived, they couldn’t do anything. The bear tore up the interior of the vehicle before managing to break one of the windows to get out.