At least 3 animals hit with blow darts in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — At least three wild animals have be hit with blow darts in the last week, the Golden Police Department said Tuesday.

“Golden Animal Control officers have received three reports of wildlife being cruelly blow darted — two rabbits and one squirrel,” police said on Facebook.

Officers to catch all three injured animals but were not successful.

Two of the animals were in the area near 14th and Illinois streets and the other was in the 400 block of Somerset Drive.

If you see someone using a blow dart or know more about these incidents, police want you call 303-384-8045.