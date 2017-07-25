How often have you brought tin foil to prepare meat when you're grilling, and the entire roll comes undone or the box falls apart? Well the ChicWrap Foil Dispenser makes lining pans and grilling a breeze. Each dispenser includes a clean cut side cutter for safe and effortless cutting or any 12 in foil, up to 200 feet. It comes with 30 feet of professional grade aluminum foil. The dispenser has a wipeable surface, reusable construction, and four rubber feet to keep it secure on any counter top. They're $17.99 at ChicWrap.com.
Aluminum Foil Dispenser Makes Grilling Easier
