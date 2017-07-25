You can add a special touch to your picnic with a distinct tablecloth. This piece is from Attiser's Signature Collection, which is handcrafted by artisans using a 400 year old ancient Indian technique of hand-block printing. The process has its roots in a small village community in the desert of Western India. Each piece is handmade and comes with unique imperfections, and they come in cute little bags. You can find them at Attiser.com.
Add a Special Touch to a Meal with a Distinct Tablecloth
