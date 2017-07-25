7-year-old girl takes wheel after father overdoses while driving

NEW YORK — A 7-year-old girl took the wheel of a vehicle after her father overdosed while driving last week.

Eric Roman, 37, suffered an apparent heroin overdose while driving in Brooklyn on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

Roman’s 7-year-old daughter was in the back seat and reportedly told medics, “My dad was sleeping so I was going to finish driving him home.”

The girl was found in Roman’s lap with her hands on the steering wheel after the Lexus crashed into the back of an ambulance, WCBS-TV reported.

An emergency worker administered naloxone to revive Roman.

The girl was not injured and it’s not known how far she drove before the crash. A medic told the New York Daily News that her legs were too short for her feet to reach the pedals.

“We turned with the car and saw this little girl behind the wheel,” EMT Arlene Garcia told the Daily News. “I’m a mom, so I was freaking out. I started yelling at her to pull over and stop the car.”

Roman was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and acting in a matter injurious to a child.