4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Fort Collins motel swimming pool

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 4-year-old boy died after being pulled from a Fort Collins motel swimming pool, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Emergency personnel were called to the Rodeway Inn at 3836 E. Mulberry St. about 9:15 p.m. Monday on reports of the unresponsive boy.

One of the boy’s parents and a motel staff member were performing CPR when first responders arrived.

The child, who was visiting the area with his family from Colorado Springs, was taken to a hospital then flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, but was pronounced dead Tuesday after never regaining consciousness.

An autopsy will be performed by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

No other information about the death was released. The boy was not identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868,