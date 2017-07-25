2 charged with murder in strangulation death of man at Westminster motel

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation of a man at a Westminster motel last week, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Jeremy Nichols, 33 of Aurora, and Joshua Hime, 37 of Lakewood, have been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder and robbery in connection to the death of 57-year-old Jerome Coleman.

Coleman was found dead on the floor of his room at the Super 8 Motel at 12055 Melody Drive on Wednesday, prosecutors said. An autopsy determined Coleman died of asphyxiation because of strangulation.

Nichols was advised of the charges in Adams County District Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.

Hime will be formally advised on Wednesday morning.

It’s not known if the suspects knew Coleman or what the motive might have been in the death.