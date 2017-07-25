14er for sale: Culebra Peak available for $105 million

SOUTHERN COLORADO – Imagine owning an entire 14er (Culebra Peak 14,047′) and 18 13ers (including the Centennial peak Red Mountain 13,908′). It’s all part of the 83,000-acre Cielo Vista Ranch selling for 105 million.

Culebra Peak was my final 14er in 2009. I remember paying $200 for the right to stand on its summit. There was a daily limit on the number of climbers, and that limitation kept the mountain somewhat preserved. I only noticed a faint climbers trail to the summit.

Future climbers attempting to complete their 14ers list should track the sale. What will future access to Culebra look like? What will the cost be to stand on the summit?

Here are a few photos from my climb in 2009: