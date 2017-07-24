Your Chance to Win Advanced Screening Tickets to “Kidnap”

Posted 12:18 pm, July 24, 2017, by

There's a new action-packed movie that comes out next month: "Kidnap." Halle Berry plays a mother who will stop at nothing to rescue her son who's been kidnapped. It's in theaters on August 4, but we want you to see it before then. Check out Colorado's Best Facebook page for a chance to win tickets to an advanced screening of the film.