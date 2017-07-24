Texas man ordered to pay $65,000 in child support for kid that’s not his

HOUSTON — A Texas man has been ordered to pay $65,000 in child support for a child that is not his.

In 2003, a court ruled Gabriel Cornejo, 45, owed his former girlfriend child support because she said he was the father, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cornejo, who broke up with the woman 16 years ago, and now has a wife and three children, took a DNA test to prove he wasn’t the child’s biological father.

But according to Texas’ family code, even if someone is not the biological father, support payments that accrued before the paternity test proved otherwise still must be paid.

The former girlfriend claims payments were taken out of Cornejo’s paycheck several years ago and he never fought it.

“There were three garnishments of $31 each when he worked at a dealership. He’s never gotten a letter from the state of Texas,” Cornejo’s lawyer Cheryl Coleman said.

“At issue is he’s still not the father. Nobody is disputing that. The mother is not disputing that.”

Cornejo and his attorney will try to persuade a judge to reopen the case, KTRK reports. If not, Cornjeo will be forced to pay the money or could face jail time.