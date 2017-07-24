× Tech Review: Verizon Moto Z2 Play

Among so many smartphones that look the same, work the same and have very similar features, Motorola is trying to set itself apart. The Moto Z2 Play is a great smartphone by itself but what makes it extra special are the MotoMods that magnetically connect to the back. You can add a legit speaker, an impressive Hasselblad camera with a 10x zoom, a pico projector or a Qi wireless charging adapter. It adds new functionality to the phone and the phone automatically detects the mod and responds appropriately. Motorola has been offering the mods for a year and it’s hard to say if they’ll catch on but it’s nice to have something different in a smartphone world of sameness.

You can find the Moto Z2 Play exclusively on Verizon right now. Motorola will sell the phone later this year unlocked.