South Platte River drowning victim identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The 43-year-old man who drowned while tubing on the South Platte River on Saturday afternoon has been identified.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Amick died about 3 p.m. near the Platte River Campground southwest of Castle Rock where he was tubing with his fiacee and friends.

The sheriff’s office said a camper saw Amick in the river without his tube as he floated into an area near the bank with bushes and tall grass, then came out of the area face-down.

He was pulled from the water and CPR was administered. Amick was airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of Amick’s death have not been determined, the sheriff’s office said.