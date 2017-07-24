Snooty, the world’s oldest captive manatee, dies in tragic accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The world's oldest-known manatee in captivity, Snooty, has died in a tragic accident, the South Florida Museum said.

The beloved marine animal was found dead during a check of his enclosure Sunday morning, the museum said.

"Snooty was found in an underwater area only used to access plumbing for the exhibit life support system. Early indications are that a panel that is kept bolted shut had somehow been dislodged and that Snooty was able to swim in," the museum said in a statement.

"Snooty's death was a heartbreaking accident and we're all quite devastated about his passing," Brynne Anne Besio, the museum's CEO said.

Snooty's birth in 1948 at the Miami Aquarium was the first recorded birth of a manatee in human care, the museum said. He had lived at the museum in Bradenton, a suburb of Tampa, since 1949 and been Manatee County's official mascot since 1979.

The Guinness World Records lists Snooty as the oldest manatee in captivity and he turned 69 on July 21. Besio told a news conference that more than 5,000 people had turned out to celebrate his birthday the next day.

"We heard so many wonderful stories of how much Snooty meant to people and how he was a part of their lives," Besio said. "Snooty was important to so many. Today, we are getting an outpouring of love and support from our community and all of Snooty's fans."

After the announcement of his death, mourners left flowers at the aquarium to pay their respects.

Three other manatees that shared Snooty's habitat are in good condition, the museum said.

The museum's chief operating officer Jeff Rodgers said it appeared the younger manatees had entered the same area as Snooty, but that while they had managed to escape -- it appeared he had been unable to turn around.

Rodgers said Snooty weighed about 1,300 pounds whereas the other manatees -- who are at the museum as part of a rehabilitation program -- weighed around 500 to 600 pounds.

Rodgers said there had been "no indication of any foul play or anything malicious" with regards to Snooty's death and that a necropsy -- or animal autopsy -- would be carried out.

"Snooty's very important to this community. He's been with us for 68 years. Generations have grown up with that manatee. The emotional outpourings that we've heard today, we grieve right along with these folks," Rodgers said."A lot of people loved that manatee, we loved him too."