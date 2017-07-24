‘Get a Roof, Get Some Weed’: Colorado roofing company offers customers $500 in marijuana

DENVER — We’ve reported on a Colorado company that has offered a free gun to new customers and even to attract new employees.

Now, instead of a “Get a Roof, Get a Gun” promotion, one company is advertising “Get a Roof, Get Some Weed.”

“Denver’s #1 roofing company is offering YOU some free ‘grass’ with every roof that we install. We are taking roofing to the next level, ‘higher’ if you will,” Masterpiece Roofing & Painting stated on Facebook.

In the video posted on Facebook, Zach Blenkensopp, wearing short jean shorts, a bow tie, a cowboy hat and boots, tells Rex “the Roofer” Corley the company is offering customers $500 in “vouchers” for marijuana.

The video posted on July 22 had been viewed nearly 90,000 times in two days.

Masterpiece Roofing was featured on Colorado’s Best in June. According to their website, they have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.