One killed in crash involving cement truck in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Martin Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard in Longmont on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash between a cement truck and a car happened just before noon, Matt Cage with the Longmont Police Department said.

One other person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not say which vehicle the fatality was from.

Westbound Ken Pratt Boulevard is expected to remain closed through the morning rush-hour on Tuesday because of damage to the intersection.