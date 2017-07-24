New sock store in Arvada giving the competition a run for their money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Walking into the store in Olde Towne Arvada called, appropriately, Sock, you will quickly ascertain what is for sale. Socks.

"You know socks are just really hot right now. Everyone wears socks so we figured why don't we open a store.," explains Socks owner Scott Spears.

The store, located at5612 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., has over 3,600 different styles, that's 18,000 pairs total, just hanging around.

Movies, music, animals, activities, flowers, locations, food, drink, statements, even fashion forward mis-matched socks.

Spears believes in something for everybody, but these socks aren't for your daddy's dungarees.

"That's not true. Lawyers, doctors, just all kinds of different guys come in. They're super excited . They get to buy a pair. Some come in like they're not supposed to be here, they'll grab a few pairs and sneak on out the front door," Spears said.

Fashion trends come and go, but a pair of martini pattern socks are forever.