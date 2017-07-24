Michigan man stabs, kills stepdaughter because ‘it wasn’t dinner time’

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday for stabbing and burning his 5-year-old stepdaughter after she interrupted his nap and asked for food.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Thomas McClellan was convicted of stabbing and killing Luna Younger last November. He then tried to burn her body.

McClellan stabbed the girl at least five times while his wife, the child’s mother, was at work.

He admitted that he killed the girl because she interrupted his nap and asked for something to eat, according to a taped confession that aired during the trail, the State Journal reports.

“What was so awful about Luna today that you had to kill her,” a detective asked.

After a couple of long silences, the detective asked again, “What’d she do, Tom?”

“I told her it wasn’t dinner time,” McClellan is heard saying.

McClellan said that Luna was hungry and then sat on the floor and resisted when McClellan tried to nudge her toward the door.

“It tipped me over the edge,” McClellan said. “She gave me more attitude.”

He then described to detectives what happened when he stabbed Luna.

McClellan then piled blankets and paper towels on her body, poured vodka over the pile, and set them on fire.

In Michigan, the first degree murder charge guarantees a life-sentence without parole. McClellan will officially be sentenced in August.

A memorial fund has been set up in her honor.