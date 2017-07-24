Michael Phelps, Discovery Channel blasted for race against fake shark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Michael Phelps and Discovery Channel were ripped in social media after they announced in the special program that the long-awaited race between the most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time and a great white shark was simulated.

Shark Week on the channel is one of Discovery Channel's most hyped of the year.

Promotions included "Phelps vs. Shark" that advertised the race between the Olympian the the great white shark.

More than 50 minutes into the hourlong show, ecologist Tristan Gutteridge said, “Clearly, we can’t put Michael in one lane and a white shark on the far lane. We’re gonna have to do a simulation.”

People on social media were quick to react with their anger.

So you mean to tell me Michael Phelps didn't even race a real shark? It was just a simulation. I'm mad. More like Shark WEAK! pic.twitter.com/gwIGTe7Y9p — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 24, 2017

When you know damn well he can't beat that shark. But you interested #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/35LEfL9YZ3 — •DaddÿF💪🏾ex™ (@Zink24) July 24, 2017

That feeling when Michael Phelps races a simulation and not an actual shark#PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/3E126VxWvF — Luke Ward (@luke_ward99) July 24, 2017

Realizing we gotta get through an hour of science for this actual race.#PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/TLtBco3zG8 — Madison Marie Jones (@Maddie_Jones515) July 24, 2017

THERE'S NOT ACTUALLY GOING TO BE A SHARK NEXT TO HIM I QUIT IT'S ALL BEEN A LIE. #sharkweek #michaelphelps — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) July 24, 2017

When you find out that Michael Phelps isn't actually racing an actual shark pic.twitter.com/6KwHGaWXc9 — t (@tatummowery) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps not PHYSICALLY racing a shark but still having a tv special is equal to having a meeting when it coulda been an email :/ — MacKenzie Huneke (@Huenke) July 24, 2017

My favorite thing is that Michael Phelps literally could've beaten a shark if he didn't have to breathe. — Morgan (@MorgsTheMermaid) July 24, 2017

After losing the simulation, Phelps was optimistic there would be a rematch.

If that happens, Discovery Channel might want to find a real shark for a race.