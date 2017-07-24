Michael Phelps, Discovery Channel blasted for race against fake shark

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Michael Phelps and Discovery Channel were ripped in social media after they announced in the special program that the long-awaited race between the most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time and a great white shark was simulated.
Shark Week on the channel is one of Discovery Channel's most hyped of the year.
Promotions included "Phelps vs. Shark" that advertised the race between the Olympian the the great white shark.
More than 50 minutes into the hourlong show, ecologist Tristan Gutteridge said, “Clearly, we can’t put Michael in one lane and a white shark on the far lane. We’re gonna have to do a simulation.”
People on social media were quick to react with their anger.
After losing the simulation, Phelps was optimistic there would be a rematch.
If that happens, Discovery Channel might want to find a real shark for a race.