Man gets 6 years in sexual assault victim couldn't remember

DENVER — A man was sentenced to six years in prison for a sexual assault the victim couldn’t remember after DNA evidence linked him to the attack.

Joseph Martinez, 33, was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in June 2015, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

According to prosecutors, the victim had several drinks at a bar on June 29, 2015. She only remembers getting up to use the restroom and then being helped onto a light rail train several hours later.

The next day, she woke up “experiencing pain and loss of blood,” prosecutors said. She went to the hospital, where a sexual assault nurse treated her and collected forensic evidence.

The Denver Police Department’s crime lab tested the DNA and found it matched Martinez, according to prosecutors.

Martinez was arrested on Jan. 29, 2016, and charged on Feb. 3, 2016.