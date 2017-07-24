Legal expert highlights key evidence in Dylan Redwine’s case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Prosecutors outlined evidence they plan to use against Mark Redwine and of all the evidence, a local legal expert said three pieces of evidence stand out.

Mark Redwine is facing two charges - second degree murder and child abuse resulting in death - for the 2012 disappearance and death of his 13-year-old son Dylan Redwine. Dylan had traveled to Durango in 2012 for a court-ordered visit to see his father. Dylan disappeared and months later, his body was found in the woods a mile from his father's home. Dylan's mother, brother and friends have long been suspicious of Mark Redwine and accused him of killing Dylan. Mark Redwine has maintained he is innocent.

In a three-page grand jury indictment released by the La Plata County Sheriff's Office, it details evidence investigators have collected and prosecutors plan to use against Mark Redwine. After reviewing the information, attorney Dan Recht said three pieces of evidence stand out.

First, investigators found Dylan's blood in Mark Redwine's living room.

Second, cadaver dogs indicate a dead body was in Mark Redwine's living room, his washing machine and in the bed of his truck.

Third, according to the grand jury indictment, Mark Redwine had an odd conversation with Dylan Redwine's half brother after prosecutors found some of Dylan's remains. According to the paperwork, his father mentioned blunt force trauma to Dylan's half-brother multiple times and said investigators would need to find the skull to determine how Dylan died.

"What they have are pieces of a puzzle that when you put them together in the prosecution's mind, add up to a strong case," said Recht.

Recht said based on the evidence of blood and a cadaver-scent, prosecutors will utilize forensic experts on the witness stand. Recht said it will be tough for the defense to disprove science.

"Somehow Mark and his defense team are going to have to dispute this scientific evidence and that's hard to do," said Recht.

Mark Redwine will have to be extradited from Washington to Colorado. He remains in Washington on a $1 million cash-only bound.