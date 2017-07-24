× Justin Bieber cancels Purpose tour, including concert in Denver

DENVER — Justin Bieber is signing off early — canceling the final leg of his Purpose world tour.

After 154 shows, the pop star is pulling the plug the remaining 15 dates — starting with Arlington, Texas this weekend.

Bieber was scheduled to perform at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Aug. 12.

Bieber’s team released a statement saying the cancellation stems from “unforeseen circumstances.”

The statement said, in part:

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber’s tour grossed $93.2 million in the first half of 2017 and sold an average of 38,297 for each concert, Variety reported.