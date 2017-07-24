Honorably discharged veterans to be able to shop tax-free

WASHINGTON — All honorably discharged veterans will be eligible to shop tax-free online beginning later this year at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

The veterans in all branches will also continue to get the same discounts they received at stores on base while they were in the military.

About 13 million potential new customers will be added to the group that managed several thousand stores on U.S. Army and Air Force bases around the world.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service hopes to attract customers away from Amazon and other retailers.

“The intent is to really beat Amazon at their game because we have locations literally on the installations,” Army and Air Force Exchange Service CEO Tom Shull told The Associated Press.

“We’re leaning toward not just ship-from-store but pick-up-from-store and eventually deliver-from-store.”

Veterans can sign up online to be eligible. The tax-free shopping begins Nov. 11.

“It’s a modest benefit, but it can save you thousands of dollars a year,” Shull said.