Frontier fined $400,000 for bumping passengers, failing to assist passengers with disabilities

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation fined Frontier Airlines $400,000 after it said the Denver-based company violated procedures by bumping passengers from oversold flights and not properly helping disabled passengers.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were also fined, according to the transportation department, but Frontier must pay the largest amount.

According to the release, Frontier failed to try to get volunteers to give up their seats on oversold flights before involuntarily removing people.

Passengers who got booted failed to receive written notices of their travel rights and weren’t timely compensated, a violation of Department of Transportation regulations.

The Department of Transportation also said Frontier didn’t help disabled passengers.

The report found passengers with disabilities didn’t receive prompt and adequate assistance getting on and off airplanes, and they weren’t helped inside terminals.

“Frontier remains committed to complying with DOT rules and regulations,” Frontier said in a statement. “During this investigation, Frontier reviewed outdated procedures that were not effective; these have since been updated.

“In addition, Frontier has taken steps including, introducing a new reporting system, to ensure compliance with the DOT regulations.”

American was fined $250,000 for untimely refunds and Delta was fined $200,000 for inaccurate baggage reports.