Former Broncos safety David Bruton Jr. retires

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos safety David Bruton Jr., who played a big part in the team’s Super Bowl 50 championship season, announced his retirement on Monday morning.

“It’s been a hell of a ride and a lot of stories to pass down to future ball players,” Bruton wrote in an Instagram post in which he thanked family, friends, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, and fans of the Broncos and Washington Redskins.

The 30-year-old was a team captain three times during his seven years with the Broncos and was active with charities in the Denver metro area.

Bruton had two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one sack, one fumble recovery and seven passed defensed during the Broncos’ championship season.

Bruton cited a lack of passion and health concerns for deciding to retire. Bruton suffered six concussions during his career.

“I’m burnt out, definitely worry about my health,” Bruton told ESPN. “Another season was cut short by a concussion [in 2016] — that’s six.

“I’m a guy who likes to use his brain. Especially back in school, I need as many brain cells as possible with all these science classes. It came down to health, and I’ve definitely had my time in the league. I’m ready to move on.”

Bruton was a fourth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2009 and spent his first seven seasons with the Broncos, primarily on special teams. He finished with three career interceptions.

He suffered a broken fibula in Week 15 of the 2015 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished the season on injured reserve.

With his numerous charitable efforts, Bruton was named the Broncos’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2015 and was the top vote getter for the NFL Players Association’s 2015 Byron “Whizzer” White Award.

After the Broncos won the Super Bowl, Bruton signed with the Redskins but only played in four games before suffering a concussion. He was later released.

Bruton worked out earlier this year with the Baltimore Ravens, but told ESPN, “I just didn’t have it in me anymore to do it.”

Bruton is attending the University of Colorado Denver and is hoping to become a physical therapist.