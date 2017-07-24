Emails tie DMV computer failures to $17 million in upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two years ago, state lawmakers allocated $93,300,000 to the Governor’s Office of Information Technology to upgrade computer systems at the Division of Motor Vehicles.

They nicknamed the project D.R.I.V.E.S. (Driver License, Record, Identification and Vehicle Enterprise Solution.)

OIT records, reviewed by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, show it has spent more than $17 million from the D.R.I.V.E.S. fund, however, repeated computer-system meltdowns at DMV offices this year continue to cause some long lines and delays for folks trying to get their driver`s licenses.

Viewers asked the FOX31 Problem Solvers to get to the bottom of what's happening and we have, after some interference from state officials.

Between February 22 and June 7, the FOX31 Problem Solvers recorded at least 10 days where DMV could not, for a prolonged period of time, process in-person licensing applications, properly perform commercial driver’s tests, and/or take ID photos due to computer issues.

Customer warning notifications from the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder documented at least seven of those days, while others were either confirmed by our visits to local licensing offices or by DMV itself.

Department of Revenue/DMV spokesperson, Lynn Granger, repeatedly told FOX31 and other media outlets, the outages, delays, and computer slow-downs were not related to the D.R.I.V.E.S. project.

A trove of internal emails, acquired by FOX31 through the Colorado Open Records Act, indicate both OIT and DMV officials, behind the scenes, believed otherwise.

Targeting the days surrounding known outages, our investigative team obtained and reviewed correspondence between the State’s executive teams, independent IT contractors, and public relations personnel.

There is evidence the troubles were, at least in part, related to D.R.I.V.E.S and that officials did not want the public to know.

For example, documents show DMV offices statewide were closed for long stretches of time March 6,7,8 and 9th, 2017.

Based on a FOX31 Problem Solvers inquiry as to the reasons for DMV system breakdowns, on March 9, Granger wrote:

"We are aware of an issue with intermittent conditions that are causing delays at our camera stations. We are working to determine what the issue is and we are focused on correcting it as soon as possible. We are committed to providing excellent customer service and we appreciate the public's patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

However, the media was left in the dark about the topic of D.R.I.V.E.S. even though FOX31 specifically asked if the ongoing computer system upgrades and the current failures were related.

What DMV did not release, until forced to by CORA laws, was a twelve-draft email, also dated March 9 and titled “for FOX31”

It reads: “IF PRESSED ABOUT DRIVES: (SAY) RIGHT NOW WE DO NOT KNOW IF THIS IS RELATED TO DRIVES.”

But previously undisclosed emails between managers indicate otherwise.

Again, on March 9, Senior Director of DMV wrote to another executive director:

“You asked were there camera issues before roll-out of DRIVES? There were issues but not at this magnitude.. Each day the situation has grown progressively worse.”

A few days before that, in an email titled DOWN STATEWIDE AGAIN, another manager wrote:

“This type of activity does not make us look good to pilot a highly technological advanced digital driver`s license when we cannot stay stable.”

After another series of computer failures at DMV licensing officers later in March, then again for multiple days in June, DMV continued to deny the D.R.I.V.E.S. upgrades were to blame.

However, internal state emails clearly state the expensive drives computer upgrading process was to blame.

A series of emails around June 7 between DMV and OIT managers include sentences like:

IT DOES APPEAR DRIVES WAS THE PROBLEM.

OFFICES NOT ABLE TO ACCESS DRIVES.

WE ARE EXPERIENCING PROBLEMS WITH THE AAMVA INTERFACE WITH DRIVES.

And then there`s this worried email from Dixon:

“Just speculating, but I expect we will be hearing from the media soon and very possibly legislators as this recurring situation is significantly impacting customer service.”

“Counties.. are under intense pressure from constituents. This pressure often does not bode well for the State.”

FOX31 made multiple requests for on-camera interviews with experts at both the Governor's Office of Information Technology and DMV. Both agencies refused.

In 2015, OIT told legislators the $93 million DRIVES project upgrades would be completed by December of this 2017, but the timeline has changed. Project reports now show completion has been pushed back to December of 2018.

As of the end of May, financial reports showed the percentage of work completed so far is only about 5%, yet OIT reported it had spent more than 25% of the money allocated.