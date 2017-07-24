DUI patrols bust 13 impaired drivers Saturday night in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — More than a dozen drivers were busted for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during one night in Jefferson County, according to the Colorado State Patrol

“Drive impaired, expect to be caught, Jeffco agencies will be out in force,” the CSP warned on Saturday.

The Heat Is On in Jefferson County tonight !! Multiple agencies are coming together to make your roads safe. pic.twitter.com/BBLF589bjq — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) July 23, 2017

Less than two hours after the CSP tweeted its warning, officials said they’d already caught two people suspected of driving under the influence.

“Two people already in custody for DUI/D. You start early, perfect, we will find you,” the CSP tweeted.

By the end of the night, officials said they’d stopped 13 impaired drivers — including one who had a child in the car.

Numbers aren't exact but we are looking at 13 impaired drivers tonight. One with a child in the car, so add child abuse to that one. — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) July 23, 2017

The DUI/D saturation patrols involved the CSP, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Arvada Police Department, the heat Ridge Police Department, the Lakewood Police Department, the Golden Police Department and the Foothills Fire Department.