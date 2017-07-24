× Dispensary recalls medical marijuana concentrates due to pesticide residues

DENVER — One dispensary is voluntarily recalling all of its medical marijuana concentrate products because they could contain unsafe pesticide residues.

The City and County of Denver Environmental Health issued the alert about the products made by Marijuana business Buddies Wellness LLC and sold at La Bodega dispensary.

The recall applies to medical marijuana concentrates with the OPC code of 403-00364, sold by La Bodega at 1270 W. Cedar Ave., before July 21.

During a Denver Department of Environmental Health (DEH) investigation, residual levels of Myclobutanil were found in samples of marijuana concentrate products. Myclobutanil is a pesticide that the Colorado Department of Agriculture has determined, cannot be used on marijuana in Colorado.

There are no reports of illness, and the possible health impacts is unknown. However, short- and long-term health impacts may exist.

Anyone with products that fall under the recall should dispose of the products or return them to the store. If you have consumed one of the products and have concerns about your health, DEH recommends contacting your doctor.

La Bodega can also be reached at reactionhomes@gmail.com for more information about the recall. If you have questions about recalled products or pesticide residues in marijuana products, you can also contact the DEH Public Health Inspections division at phicomments@denvergov.org or (720) 913-1311.