Daybreak Delights: Classic Hot Fudge Sauce

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make classic hot fudge sauce.
Scratch Catering Services Presents: Classic Hot Fudge Sauce
What you Need
5 oz Bittersweet Chocolate, in small pieces
1/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup coco powder
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
pinch of salt
1/2 heavy cream
1 TBSP corn syrup
What to Do
In a medium sized sauce pan, combine both chocolates, sugar, heavy cream, and butter.
Heat over medium heat until chocolate is melted, and add in pinch of salt, corn syrup, and vanilla , stirring to combine.
Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container or glass jar. Keeps for 1-2 weeks. Sauce will get thicker when chilled, but will return to a looser consistency when warmed. Heat before serving on medium power in the microwave, stirring every 15 seconds until desired temperature.