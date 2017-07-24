Consumer Reports: Mortgage Affordability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was love at first sight. You finally found the home of your dreams, and your bank has approved the loan. But before you sign on the dotted line, Consumer Reports says you should make sure your eyes aren't bigger than your bank account. According to a recent Bankrate Report, 80% of current home owners say their current mortgage payments make it difficult for them to save money, and parents in particular have a hard time juggling their competing financial priorities.