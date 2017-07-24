Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's only one event in the state where you can check out Colorado's best tiny houses at a sanctuary that houses more than 450 rescued lions, tigers, bears, wolves, and other large carnivores. The First Annual Colorado Tiny House Festival is being held at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, just 40 minutes northeast of Denver. Art Laubach, Co-Founder of The Colorado Tiny House Festival, and Luke Kamtz, Owner of Kamtz Tiny House Company, joined us this morning with a sneak peak of a tiny house.

The festival is happening Friday, July 28- Sunday, July 30. Tickets range from $7-30, depending on whether you go with the single day or three day option. For more information, call (303)900-5477, or email info@tinyhousefestival.com. You can also visit TinyHouseFestival.com.

We're giving away four single-day tickets to the event. Just visit the Colorado's Best contest page for a chance to win.