Channel 2 team trains for the FORTitude 10K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Channel 2 team is training hard for the inaugural FORTitude 10K Race in September.

The race in Fort Collins takes place on Labor Day and CSU's new stadium is the finish line for the big event.

Our own Joana Canals led our workout session today. And if you haven't joined our team yet -- be sure to do so!

The race is organized by the same people behind the Bolder Boulder and Colorado's Own Channel 2 is a proud sponsor.

You can register for the race here. If you use the promo code "2$OFF" you can get $2 off your entry fee.