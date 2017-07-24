Celebrate Shark Week with Anthony’s Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's one of the biggest weeks of the year: Shark Week! It kicked off last night with the Phelps vs. Shark, but there's a lot more to come on Shark Week. And we have the perfect way to get you through the rest of the show. Anthony's Pizza has a special Great White Pizza at it's Denver locations in honor of Shark Week. On top of the special pizza, they are also having nightly watch parties that start at 8 p.m. where you might win some free sway. They have several locations around the metro area. Find the nearest one to you at AnthonysPizzaAndPasta.com.