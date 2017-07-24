Bush’s recalls cans of baked beans over packaging issues

WASHINGTON — Bush’s Best Baked Beans is recalling certain 28-ounce cans after finding a potential defect.

The company said it recalled Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

Cans with certain UPC codes could have defective side seams, which could leak or allow dangerous bacteria to grow inside, Bush’s said.

All of the recalled beans have a best-by date of June 2019.

28-ounce cans of Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0, and lot codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF.

28-ounce cans of Bush’s Best Country Style Baked Beans with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9, and lot codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR.

28-ounce cans of Bush’s Best Original Baked Beans with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4, and lot codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC.

No illnesses have been reported.

The company said consumers should throw away any affected cans or return to the store they were bought from. A customer hotline has been established at 1-800-590-3797.