Brauchler wins Colorado gubernatorial straw poll at Western Conservative Summit

DENVER — George Brauchler, the 18th Judicial District attorney, won the Western Conservative Summit gubernatorial straw poll on Sunday.

Brauchler, the prosecutor in the Aurora theater shooting, earned 38 percent of the nonbinding vote. He was followed by former State Rep. Victor Mitchell (20 percent) and Denver co-chair for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign (7 percent).

State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, who has not officially announced his candidacy, finished in fourth at 6 percent.

More than 3,500 participants from 40 states attended the three-day conference.

Attendees included conservatives, members of the faith community, Republican volunteers, tea party activists, community leaders, business leaders and students.

“The Colorado gubernatorial straw poll is a test of 2017 potential gubernatorial preferences among grassroots conservatives in Colorado,” Centennial Institute director Jeff Hunt said.