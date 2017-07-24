Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

The crash happened about 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of South Shields Street and Spring Creek Lane.

Police said a blue 2000 Toyota Camry driven by 28-year-old Abigail Wiggins of Fort Collins was traveling southbound on Shields in the right through lane.

Police said the male bicyclist, whose name and age weren’t released, crossed Shields from east to west and was not in a controlled intersection when he was struck.

The bicyclist was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland to be treated for unknown serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

Shields Street was closed for about four hours for the investigation. Police said alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor but charges are pending.

Anyone with information who has not spoken to investigators is asked to call police at 970-221-6555.