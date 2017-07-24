7-year-old boy finds prehistoric shark tooth on South Carolina beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 7-year-old boy from Virginia found a massive megalodon shark tooth while on vacation with his family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, last month.

The megalodon, the largest shark known to history, is estimated to have been about 50 to 59 feet, The Sun News reported. The tooth found by Foster Frazier was 5 inches long.

The boy’s parents said he was knocking sand off the sides of a stream when he found it.

“His father, myself and his younger brother were downstream from him at the time and heard him yelling what he’d found and saw him holding it up,” mother Tina Frazier said. “We were speechless.”

Coastal Carolina University marine science professor Daniel Abel said the tooth is likely millions of years old because megalodons lived about 23 million to 2.6 million years ago.

Tina Frazier said the “treasure” is displayed on the boy’s shelf.

“Foster has always loved sharks. Every book he reads is about sharks, every shirt he wears has a shark in it and he has always told us he was going to find a megalodon tooth one day,” she said.

“We have always told him that he’d have to get older and scuba dive to find a tooth like that, however, he said God would help him know where to look, and he must have been right.”