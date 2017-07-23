Texas school district approves paddling to punish students

THREE RIVERS, Texas – A school board in Texas has approved a new policy that that will allow a student to be paddled when they misbehave at school.

The Three Rivers Independent School board trustees unanimously approved the policy Tuesday, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports.

The policy will allow for paddles, likely made out of wood, to be used as corporal punishment against misbehaving students.

The students will receive one paddling for minor incidents such as not following classroom rules or being disobedient to teachers, according to the Caller-Times.

Only a behavior coordinator or a principal can administer the paddling, according to the policy.

However, parents in the school district about 75 miles south of San Antonio, will have the opportunity to opt in or out of the policy, the Caller-Times reports.

“If the parent is not comfortable with it, that’s the end of the discussion,” Superintendent Mary Springs told the Caller-Times.

Texas is one of 15 states where corporal punishment is allowed, USA Today reports. Eight other states, including Colorado, have no laws or regulations prohibiting it.

The Texas Classroom Teachers Association defines corporal punishment as “deliberate infliction of physical pain by hitting, paddling, spanking, slapping or any other physical force used as a means of discipline.”