Oklahoma teacher panhandles for school supplies

TULSA, Okla. – Photos of an elementary school teacher in Oklahoma panhandling for school supplies has gone viral.

Teresa Danks is a third grade teacher at Tulsa Public Schools who says her salary is $35,000 and spends between $2,000 and $3,000 on supplies for her students because of budget cuts, KOKI reports.

“It all adds up week after week and month after month,” Danks said. “So, it’s a huge need.”

Danks held up a sign that said, “Teacher needs school supplies! Anything helps. Thank you.” The photo has since been shared all over social media.

According to KOKI, Danks made $55 in just six minutes on Tuesday. And since her story has gone viral, local businesses have donated things like gift cards to help her with supplies.

A GoFundMe page was even set up which has raised over $3,000 in 3 days.

Danks tells KOKI that she hopes other teachers will join her and asks people to donate to their local schools because other teachers are likely in similar situations.