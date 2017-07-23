× Man pleads guilty to 2016 High Line Canal Trail assaults

DENVER — A man pleaded guilty Thursday, to the assault of two women on the High Line Canal Trail in August 2016.

Demaricus Bookhart pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, one count of attempt to commit sexual assault, and one count of menacing. He was originally charged with aggravated robbery, second degree assault, failure to register as a sex offender and a third degree assault.

The two separate assaults happened within a week of each other on August 18, 2016 and August 26, 2016. One of the victims was injured and a stolen iPod belonging to a victim was recovered from Bookhart’s belongings.

Per his plea agreement, Bookhart faces 30 years in prison for the aggravated robbery charge and ten years of sex offender supervised probation for each of the two counts. The probation sentences will run concurrently, and would begin after Bookhard serves his prison term.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 28.