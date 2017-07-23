Front Range grassfires keep crews busy

DENVER — Front Range firefighters are on alert after a relatively busy weekend. In the past two days, a series of grassfires– stretching from Larimer County to the Castle Rock area– were reported.

The Denver metropolitan area won’t be seeing much moisture over the next few days, according to FOX31 meteorologists. Weather conditions have already created an, overall, dry July. Firefighting crews stressed that the risk factors mean all of us have to do our part to help prevent Colorado’s next wildfire.

On Sunday, flames and smoke could be seen near Carter Lake Reservoir. Not far from Fort Collins on Saturday, homes were threatened. Small grass fires near Loveland and Castle Rock were also being fought over the weekend. No buildings or homes were damaged. But the risk of future damage is very real.

“Anything can change– whether it be wind or the weather or anything else like that,” said Larimer County Sheriff’s spokesperson David Moore on Saturday.

Wildfire prevention tips:

Don’t drive over dry grass or brush

Properly maintain vehicle brakes

Don’t mow when excessively windy and dry

Check local fire restrictions before setting a campfire

In Larimer County, fire restrictions are currently in place until late August.

“I have not been advised of anything that would make us recall those fire restrictions any sooner,” Moore said.

As of late Sunday, the state reported 10 wildfires across Western Colorado. Most were more than 50 percent contained. For more information, click here.