Former FBI profiler shares insight into Dylan Redwine’s case, dad’s arrest

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A former FBI profiler who was asked by investigators to review Dylan Redwine's case shared insight into the case Sunday and Dylan's father's arrest over the weekend.

Dylan Redwine traveled to Durango in November 2012 on a court-ordered visit to see his father, Mark Redwine. Dylan Redwine disappeared and months later, investigators discovered his remains in a forested area about one-mile from his father's home. Mark Redwine told investigators a stranger snatched Dylan from his home while Mark was running errands.

His ex-wife and others grew suspicious of Mark Redwine, but Mark maintained he was innocent. In 2015, he was named a person of interest in Dylan's death. On Saturday, police arrested Mark Redwine in Washington. He is facing two charges, second degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

In the third year of the investigation, investigators with the La Plata County Sheriff's Office contacted Pete Klismet. The former FBI profiler was asked to review the case and draw his own conclusions about who was responsible for Dylan's death.

"I said don't give me any hints on who I am supposed to be looking for, I want to look at this in an unbiased manner," said Klismet.

He spent months combing through evidence and reports.

"You name it, I looked at it," said Klismet.

The behavioral scientist also studied Mark Redwine's behavior, including his appearance on the Dr.Phil Show in which Mark Redwine refused to take a lie detector test.

"In looking at the reports, the things Mark was saying didn't seem to mix well with everything else," said Klismet.

Klismet said he explored different options, but continued to come back to the same answer.

"I came to an inescapable conclusion. It had to be Mark," said Klismet.

According to the Grand Jury Indictment, investigators found blood in Mark Redwine's living room. Cadaver dogs also indicated a dead body had been in the living room and the bed of Mark's truck. FOX31 asked Klismet why that evidence wasn't enough for investigators to make an arrest. Klismet said investigators needed more evidence.

"Can a handler get up there and testify, 'Well my dog smelled this.' Are you a dog? How do you know? Did your dog talk to you? So a defense attorney would have that dog handler for lunch," said Klismet. "You have to develop some independent evidence outside of that."

Klismet said Mark Redwine had expressed interest in speaking with him. However, Klismet said when he suggested Mark Redwine meet with him in person, Mark Redwine refused.

"I said Mark, 'I'm not talking to you unless you come down here. Are you afraid to talk to me?' I didn't get any response," said Klismet.

After reviewing the case, Klismet suggested Mark Redwine be named a person of interest in the case. Several months later, investigators named Mark Redwine as a person of interest.

On Saturday Mark Redwine was arrested in Washington and is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.