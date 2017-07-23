Fire burning near Carter Lake in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Fire Rescue is responding to reports of a wildfire near Carter Lake in Loveland.

Firefighters are responding to a report of a wildland fire possibly near Carter Lake. Updates to follow. — Loveland Fire Rescue (@LovelandFRA) July 23, 2017

According to officials with the department, the Chimney Hollow Fire is being attended to by Berthoud, Loveland and Larimer County Emergency Services.

A single engine air tanker is also headed to the fire. The first tweet about the fire was posted at 12:36 p.m.

Another day, another fire. This one is Chimney Hollow SW of Carter Lake. Crews are sizing up the fire now. — Sheriff Justin Smith (@Sheriff_Smith) July 23, 2017

The size of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials have not said if any structures are threatened at this time.

This story is developing, check back for more information.