Fire burning near Carter Lake in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Fire Rescue is responding to reports of a wildfire near Carter Lake in Loveland.
According to officials with the department, the Chimney Hollow Fire is being attended to by Berthoud, Loveland and Larimer County Emergency Services.
A single engine air tanker is also headed to the fire. The first tweet about the fire was posted at 12:36 p.m.
The size of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials have not said if any structures are threatened at this time.
This story is developing, check back for more information.