Early morning shooting leaves 1 in hospital, no suspect in custody

DENVER — Police are looking for suspects in a non-fatal shooting Saturday morning.
According to Denver police, the shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. at 16th and Arapahoe.
The victim is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released descriptions of possible suspects and the age, gender and identity of the victim are unknown.
A motive for the shooting is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.
This story is developing and will updated as more information becomes available.