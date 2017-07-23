Early morning shooting leaves 1 in hospital, no suspect in custody

DENVER — Police are looking for suspects in a non-fatal shooting Saturday morning.

According to Denver police, the shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. at 16th and Arapahoe.

#DPD working a shooting from 16th & Arapahoe. Victim @ hospital with life-threatening injuries. No available suspect info at this time. pic.twitter.com/2GQDni7ICJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 23, 2017

The victim is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released descriptions of possible suspects and the age, gender and identity of the victim are unknown.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will updated as more information becomes available.