Denver Police: Venmo users beware of new scam

DENVER — Denver police are issuing a warning to users of the popular money-transferring and social network app Venmo, saying a scam is circulating the area.

According to police, 13 thefts have been reported in a scam that not only steals your phone, but takes money out of your financial account, as well.

The theft, according to officials, involves a suspect identifying a victim that has the Venmo app on their smartphone, stealing the phone and using the app to transfer money.

The scam seems complicated, considering the suspects must find a way to get their hands on your phone in the first place, but police say there are safeguards you can put in place to protect your phone.

1.) Keep your phone and other belongings close by

2.) Do not make your use of the Venmo app public, protecting your image

3.) Do not give your PIN out at any time to anyone

4.) Your PIN should never be your date of birth, since such info is easily attainable through social sharing

If you are a victim of the scam, call police immediately to report the theft.