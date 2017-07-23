43-year-old Castle Rock man dies tubing on the Platte River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man drowned in the Platte River at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 43-year-old Castle Rock resident, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, was tubing near the Platte River Campground with his fiancée and friends.

A camper saw the man in the river without his tube float into an area near the bank with bushes and tall grass and then come out of that area face-down.

Several people immediately pulled him out and began CPR. He was airlifted to St. Anthony hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.