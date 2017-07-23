× 1 dead after shooting in Longmont Walmart parking lot, suspect on the loose

LONGMONT, Colo. — An early morning shooting in a Walmart parking lot left 1 dead Sunday, according to Longmont Police.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the store located at 2285 E. Ken Pratt Blvd.

The victim was a 23-year-old man though no further details have been released about him.

Police say the suspect is 35-year-old Joseph Anderson. A warrant is out for his arrest out of Weld County.

Anderson is wanted for murder in the 2nd degree and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen fleeing the scene in a black Nissan Murano convertible with a tan or white convertible top, bearing Colorado license DBQ-998.

Anderson reportedly has ties to Littleton and Loveland. If you see him, call 911 immediately.