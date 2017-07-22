Wildfire burns between Fort Collins and Loveland

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire fire was burning near the Coyote Ridge Natural Area between Fort Collins and Loveland Saturday afternoon.

Fort Collins Police said Taft Hill south of Harmony was closed as a result of the fire.

Loveland Fire Rescue said there were firefighters from at least seven different agencies on the scene.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said SEAT aircraft were also fighting the fire.

Smoke was visible from a long distance. Some reports said it was 25-30 acres in size early Saturday afternoon.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.