DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that a teenager fell 100 feet down a mine shaft in the Roxborough Park area on Saturday night.

We have a tech rescue underway in the Roxborough area at this hour. Teenager fell 100' down mineshaft. Flight for Life on the way. — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 23, 2017

The information first came in around 8:45 p.m. and the department said a rescue was underway.

The tweet also said that a Flight for Life helicopter was on the way to the scene.

The identity, age and gender of the teen have not been released.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.